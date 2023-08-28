The EPL Table, Full Results And Topscorers List After Matchday Three

The matchday three of the English Premier League has been concluded after a total of ten matches were played across different stadiums in the competition this week. Some teams came out with their best performances in the competition this week as they did really well to bag all three important points from their respective matches.

Well, let’s review some of the matches played in the Premier League this week.

Chelsea eventually bounced back to winning ways in the competition when they faced Luton Town at the Stamford Bridge Stadium. We saw a hungrier Chelsea side in this encounter as they did brilliantly to secure a convincing 3-0 win over Luton Town thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling (brace) and Nicolas Jackson.

Manchester United followed the footsteps of Chelsea and also bounced back to winning ways in competition when they battled Nottingham Forest at the Old Trafford Stadium. The Red Devils surprisingly came back from two goals down in the encounter to bag a vital 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, and Carlos Casemiro.

Arsenal’s slim winning streak came to an end in the tournament as they were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Fulham at the Emirates Stadium courtesy of goals from Bukayo Saka, Edward Nketiah, João Palhinha, and Andreas Pereira.

EPL Full Results After Matchday Three.

EPL Topscorers List.

EPL Table.

