The EPL Table After Yesterday’s Game As Man United Fails To Equal Man City On Points

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Only one game went down in the English Premier League yesterday when Manchester United welcomed Leeds United to the Old Trafford Stadium. The Red Devils came into this game being the favorite to bag all three points against this out-of-form Leeds United team.

Leeds United surprisingly had the first say on the scoreline in the first minute of the game as Wilfried Gnonto beat David De Gea from outside the box to put the Peacocks 1-0 ahead at halftime.

The away side extended their lead at the start of the second half as a clumsy own goal from Raphael Varane saw Manchester United go two goals down in the game. Marcus Rashford pulled one back for Manchester United in the 62nd minute of the game after finding the back of the net with a fine header to make the scoreline 2-1. Super Sub Jason Sancho made the game level for Manchester United as he drove one past the Leeds United goalkeeper to make the final scoreline 2-2.

Well, let’s now view the Premier League table after yesterday’s game involving Man United and Leeds United.

Manchester United remains 3rd on the league table with 43 points after failing to level on points with Manchester City.

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your comments below. Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)