The EPL Table After Today’s Matches As Man Utd Bounces Back To Winning Ways

Tottenham kicked off action in the Premier League when they travelled to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. Spurs maintained their winning form in the competition as they convincingly defeated Bournemouth 2-0 thanks to brilliant goals from James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Arsenal’s winning run was cut short in the competition by Fulham when both teams battled at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners failed to hold on to their slim advantage in the game as they played a disappointing 2-2 draw against Fulham. The goalscorers for Arsenal were Bukayo Saka and Edward Nketiah.

Manchester United returned to winning ways in great style when they hosted Nottingham Forest at the Old Trafford Stadium. From two goals down, The Red Devils initiated a wonderful comeback in the encounter to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest. Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Carlos Casemiro, and Christian Eriksen handed the Red Devils with all three important points.

Brighton suffered their first defeat in the competition when they welcomed West Ham United to the AMEX Stadium. The Hammers performed way beyond expectations in the encounter as they secured an impressive 3-1 victory over the Seagulls. Goals from James Ward-Prowse, Michail Antonio, and Jarrod Bowen bagged all three important points for David Moyes’s men.

