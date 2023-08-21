The EPL Table After Arsenal Won 1-0 Today.

The final game of the Premier League Matchday Two unfolded today when Arsenal travelled to face Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park Stadium on Monday evening. The North Londoners were the clear favourites heading into this game as they aimed at bagging their second straight victory in the competition against the Eagles.

The first half of the game saw Arsenal dominate in proceedings as they create a few clear-cut chances against Crystal Palace. Their poor finishing in front of goal prevented them from scoring in the first period as they played a goalless draw with Crystal Palace at halftime

In just seven minutes into the second half, Arsenal were awarded a penalty after Sam Johnstone tripped Edward Nketiah in the 18-yard box. Martin Odegaard stood up and converted the penalty brilliantly to put Arsenal 1-0 ahead in the encounter. The Gunners were reduced to 10 men in the 67th minute of the game after Takehiro Tomiyasu received his second yellow card against Crystal Palace.

The numerical disadvantage didn’t stop Arsenal from winning this game as they held on strongly to their slim lead to narrowly defeat Crystal Palace 1-0 at full-time.

The Premier League Table After Arsenal Won 1-0 Today.

Arsenal presently occupies the 3rd position on the league table with six points.

