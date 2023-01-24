The Difference Makers For Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Under Mikel Arteta Arsenal are flying high this season, the gunners are currently top of the Premier League table with 50 points from 19 games, Arsenal’s current position is made even more incredible considering they are currently faring better than the invincibles team after 19 games.

Mikel Arteta is on course to guide the the gunners to their first Premier League title in 19 years, one could wonder what has clicked for the gunners this season, how did they become so good? Many factors might have played a major part but one of the most evident factor is that Mikel Arteta’s team now has difference makers.

Here are the four different makers currently propelling Arsenal to the EPL title.

1. Oleksandr Zinchenko

The former Manchester City defender has been a big addition to Mikel Arteta’s team, it isn’t just about his performances but his mentality and leadership has been of immense importance to Arsenal’s form this season.

His performances against Tottenham and Manchester United are a perfect example of what he brings to the table, he isn’t the traditional left back neither has he played the inverted full back role at Arsenal, he appears to have been given the free role where he is allowed to roam the central areas of the pitch and utilize his top passing and creative abilities.

2. Thomas Partey

The defensive midfielder has been the glue connecting the Arsenal defence to Odegaard and the Arsenal attack, it’s no surprise that Arsenal’s only defeat this season is a game he didn’t play in, the fact that Thomas Partey is yet to lose a game this season is testament to how better the Arsenal team is with him.

3. Bukayo Saka

The young Englishman continues to grow from strength to strength, he is arguably Arsenal’s most influential attacking player and one of the best attacking player in the Premier League. His goals and assists have continuously won Arsenal games.

4. Martin Odegaard

Last but not the least is the captain of the team Martin Odegaard, he isn’t the most influential player in the team but he certainly knows how to lead by example his goal and assist tally has entered double figures as he continues to be the creative fulcrum for the team.

Other notable difference makers are Aaron Ramsdale, Granit Xhaka and more recently Gabriel Magalhaes.

