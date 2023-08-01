The Current Squad Depth of Manchester City Ahead of the 2023/24 Season

Manchester City is undisputedly the best football team in world football currently. The English Premier League club has achieved great things under the watchful eyes of Pep Guardiola and after winning the treble last season, they would be going into the new season, which would be starting in less than two weeks, very confident.

So far, the Cityzens have made only one major signing and that player, who is Mateo Kovacic, is a direct replacement for Ilkay Gündogan, who left the club for Barcelona as a free agent.

Despite the club’s slow transfer business, they still have a squad capable of competing on all fronts next season, such is the quality of Pep Guardiola’s men.

Manchester City is known for its world-class squad depth and this won’t be changing next season. Between the sticks, either Stefan Ortega or Scott Carson are capable backup options for the club’s number one goalkeeper, Ederson Moraes.

In the right-back position, Manchester City has Kyle Walker and Rico Lewis. In the left-back position, Sergio Gomez would remain the backup option for Nathan Ake. If João Cancelo eventually stays at the club and settles his differences with the manager, he could become the club’s starting or backup option.

In the two centre-back positions, the club has Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Manuel Akanji, and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

In the defensive midfield position, Rodri is the starter and Kalvin Phillips is the backup option. Kevin De Bruyne and Mateo Kovacic are the other specialist midfielders in the team.

Below are the full details of Manchester City’s current squad depth:

