The Current PL Table Ahead Of Saturday Matches As Arsenal Visits Aston Villa To Regain Top Spot

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Saturday’s Fixtures

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Brentford vs Crystal Palace

Brighton vs Fulham

Chelsea vs Southampton

Everton vs Leeds

Nottinhagm Forest vs Man City

Wolves vs Bournemouth

Newcastle vs Liverpool

Aston Villa and Arsenal will play their first game of the weekend on Saturday at noon at Villa Park. Both teams recently played in the Premier League and lost 3-1 to Manchester City. The current Unai Emery squad is placed 11th in the top tier, while the Gunners have slid to second place but might easily recover first place in this division.

Current Premier League Table Ahead Of Sunday’s Fixtures

However, despite having conceded a league-low seven goals, Arsenal still enters Villa Park as the Premier League’s top-performing away team thus far. Additionally, they won this game 1-0 last year before taking a close game 2-1 at the end of August.

Arsenal must start on the front foot to get a positive result at Villa because anything less than a win will dent their title hopes further and they will lose the advantage of the game they have in hand.

If Arsenal wins, they’ll be tops for at least some hours as Manchester City face Nottingham Forest after their match.

Resourceful (

)