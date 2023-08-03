SPORT

The Chelsea’s XI That Could Give Them Three Points Against Liverpool Next Week

0 332 1 minute read

Chelsea kickstart their 2023 season campaign against Liverpool, and they will be hoping to have a perfect start to their campaign with a win against the Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Ahead of the fixture, many people would be wondering what should be Chelsea’s Best XI to guarantee three points against Liverpool, hence, this article shows the Chelsea’s best XI that could bring home the needed three points.

Mudryk signed for Chelsea last season but failed to prove his worth or established himself in the first team. However, the player have shown some flashes of confidence and his ability under new manager, Pochenttino. He’s favorite to lead the left wing for Chelsea.

Nicholas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku seem to be in their best form at the moment, and all eyes would be on them to see how they fare against Liverpool.

Let’s have your thoughts on the lineup the comment section.

