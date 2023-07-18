The Chelsea Players Who Didn’t Travel For Pre-Season

As Chelsea prepares for the upcoming season, they are looking to bounce back after a disappointing campaign. The club has been busy in the summer transfer window, with several players departing in order to reshape the squad.

With new manager Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, Chelsea is heading to the United States for their preseason preparations, taking a squad of 29 players. However, there are notable absences from the list, with some key players not traveling with the team.

In this article, we will discuss the reasons behind the absence of Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, and Wesley Fofana from Chelsea’s preseason travels.

1. Reece James:

Chelsea defender Reece James has been ruled out of the preseason tour due to illness. Although he recently had an injury scare, he was given the all-clear after assessment.

Unfortunately, he fell ill just before the team’s departure to the United States, forcing him to remain in England for proper rest and recovery. James’ absence will be felt, as he is an integral part of Chelsea’s defensive setup.

2. Benoit Badiashile:

Another player who will not be traveling with the Chelsea squad is Badiashile. The defender suffered a hamstring injury towards the end of last season and is still in the process of recovery.

In order to facilitate his rehabilitation and ensure his long-term fitness, the decision was made to keep him in England. This cautious approach demonstrates Chelsea’s commitment to player welfare and their desire to have a fully fit squad for the upcoming season.

3. Wesley Fofana:

Chelsea’s preseason plans have also been affected by the absence of Wesley Fofana. The defender has been diagnosed with a knee injury, which has led to his exclusion from the traveling squad.

The club’s medical team will be closely monitoring his recovery process, and he will undergo treatment in order to regain full fitness. Fofana’s absence will be a setback for Chelsea, as they aim to strengthen their defensive line ahead of the new campaign.

4. Armando Broja:

Joining the list of Chelsea players missing out on the preseason travels is talented young striker Armando Broja. The decision has been made for him to remain in England. This allows him to focus on his development within the Chelsea setup and potentially secure a role within the first team this season.

While his absence may disappoint some fans hoping to see him in action during preseason, it highlights the club’s commitment to nurturing young talents and providing them with the necessary opportunities for growth.

As Chelsea embarks on their preseason preparations in the United States, the absence of Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, and Armando Broja from the traveling squad is a significant development.

Illness, ongoing injury recovery, and a knee injury have respectively kept these players from participating in the preseason activities. Their absence will be felt, as each player brings unique qualities and contributes to Chelsea’s overall strength.

However, the club’s priority lies in ensuring the players’ well-being and allowing them to fully recover before returning to action. With the new season on the horizon, Chelsea will be hoping for swift recoveries and a fully fit squad to mount a strong challenge in their quest for success.

