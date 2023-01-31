The Chelsea Players That Could Leave On Transfer Deadline Day

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea has been the most active team in the market both during the current transfer window and during the summer transfer window, when they have spent almost £500 million in the last six months. They has spent more than £200 million on seven new players in the current transfer window alone, and the club still has room for more as the board is still frantically trying to acquire Enzo Fernandez from Benfica before the deadline expires on Tuesday night.

The blues appear to be one of the busiest clubs on transfer deadline day as the winter transfer window is now less than 24 hours away from officially closing. This is because they plan to release some players who have been linked with moves away from the club while continuing to pursue Enzo Fernandez.

But in this article, we’ll focus on the Chelsea players who might depart the team on the final day of the winter transfer window.

1. Hakim Ziyech – To Paris Saint Germain

Hakim Ziyech has been linked to a number of clubs outside of Chelsea for some time, including AC Milan, AS Roma, and most recently Paris Saint-Germain, who have expressed an interest in signing the Moroccan international.

According to recent reports, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are in serious talks about the winger’s transfer before the transfer window’s deadline. The player will likely be signed on a loan with the option to purchase him permanently in the summer.

Since Ziyech joined Chelsea, he has played under three different manager at the club, and have never nailed a regular starting shirt under the three managers, he wants a new challenge, and reports claims he is keen to leave Chelsea, and accept the offer to move to Paris Saint Germain.

2. Conor Gallarger – To Everton

Conor Gallarger is apparently being courted by Everton, who has reportedly made an offer of £40 plus a further £5 million in add-ons.

Several clubs, including Newcastle and Crystal Palace, are reportedly interested in the young midfielder, but only Everton has made a formal offer. Chelsea are reportedly seriously considering selling him.

3. Jorginho – (To Arsenal)

After having two bids rejected by the Seagulls, Arsenal appears to be out of time and patience trying to convince Brighton to sell Moises Caicedo to them.

Jorginho, whose contract with Chelsea has just six months left, may join Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team. Although the selling of Conor Gallarger and the successful acquisition of Enzo Fernandez may be the two main factors influencing the deal.

