The Chelsea Player With Most UCL Goals This Season As Aubameyang And Sterling Are Out Of The Squad

Chelsea will be without their two Top scorers in the UEFA Champions League this season for their crunchy round of 16 game against Borussia Dortmund in Germany on Wednesday.

The Players are expected to leave London for Germany later on Tuesday evening ahead of their first leg against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions this season.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling, who are both Chelsea’s leading Goalscorers in the European tournament so far this season won’t make the trip to Germany for the game.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s name was taken out of the club’s UEFA Champions League squad in January and won’t feature for Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League for the remainder of this season.

For Raheem Sterling, the Englishman is still in Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League squad but, the former Manchester City Star is still considered not fully fit to play against Borussia Dortmund, according to Standard Sport. He reportedly picked up a knock in injury last week and that has delayed his return to the Graham Potter’s starting lineup.

While Chelsea will now be without their two highest Goalscorers in UEFA Champions League this season against Borussia Dortmund, the West London club still has a Player that has been prolific in the European tournament this season.

The Blues have other Players in their team like Reece James and Wesley Fofana who have both scored in the UCL this season but Mykhaylo Mudryk is still ahead of them.

The Ukrainian Winger scored 3 goals for Shakhtar Donestk during the group stage of the UEFA Champions League before he joined Chelsea in January. No Chelsea Player has more goals than him right now in the UCL.

