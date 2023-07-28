The biggest Upsets In Football History: From Leicester To Iceland

The biggest upset in football history occurred in 2016 when the underdogs from Leicester City and Iceland shook the football world with their miraculous achievements. Leicester City Football Club had an incredible Premier League season, finishing on top of the table despite 5000-1 odds against them. Meanwhile, Iceland, a country with a population of just over 330,000, managed to qualify for the UEFA European Championships for the first time and reached the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Leicester City’s fairytale season started with their appointment of Claudio Ranieri as manager, a decision that was mocked by pundits and fans alike. But he led his team to glory, with a fearless brand of attacking football that was uncharacteristic of the conservative style that was often adopted by English teams. Star players such as Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez, and N’Golo Kante all performed brilliantly and were pivotal in their incredible triumph.

Similarly, Iceland’s journey to the Euro 2016 tournament was a remarkable story. The team was largely made up of amateurs and semi-professionals, and their captain Aron Gunnarsson even worked as a part-time plumber. Despite this, they defeated established footballing nations such as Austria and England to secure a place in the quarterfinals.

﻿

Sammy67 (

)