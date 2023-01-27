The Big EPL Transfer Signings That Could Happen This Month

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 2023 January transfer window has already produced several outstanding transactions, including some high-profile transfers like Mukhailo Mudryk’s £88 million move from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea. More significant deals might still be made as there are still a few days until the winter transfer window closes for good.

The end of the transfer window is a highly fascinating one to watch out for because clubs typically wait until the window is almost over to try and get the best price for a player, when the window is approaching its deadline, or to attempt and force the club that the player plays for to authorize the sale.

Premier League clubs have already spent nearly £400 million in the current January transfer window, with Todd Boehly free spending Chelsea accounting for the majority of that total with six new players and nearly £200 in spending.

Chelsea doesn’t appear to be finished with the transfer window yet because they are eager to bolster their midfield and right back positions before it closes.

In this post, we’ll discuss two significant money transfers that could still take place in the next few days before the transfer window closes.

1. Enzo Fernandez To Chelsea (£105 million)

Free spending Chelsea are still in the market to sign a central midfielder before the end of the window, and Enzo Fernandez seems to be top of their list for that position.

Chelsea and Benfica have been in serious negotiations to transfer the player since the World Cup ended, but a roadblock has been Benfica’s insistence that Chelsea pay the midfielder’s full release clause, which is thought to be worth £105 million, even though Chelsea is attempting to negotiate for a lower price.

After helping Argentina win the World Cup trophy, Enzo Fernandez demonstrated at the most recent World Cup that he is a terrific prospect with the potential to become an outstanding World class player.

After Chelsea’s first bid was rejected by Benfica, reports claims that Chelsea are still planning on going back for the midfielder before the end of the current window, and try to renegotiate another deal that could see him move to Stamford Bridge in the coming days.

2. Moises Caicedo To Chelsea

Another high-profile player being linked to a January transfer to Chelsea shouldn’t come as a surprise; the club’s owners are eager to completely revamp the team to compete with the best in Europe.

According to reports, Chelsea had a £55 million bid for Moises Caicedo rejected by Brighton, but if they are unable to reach an agreement with Benfica on the acquisition of Enzo Fernandez soon, they may make another offer for the midfielder.

In the following days, Brighton might be persuaded to sell Moises Caicedo to Chelsea with a price of around £65-75 million.

