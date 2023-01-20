The Best UEFA Clubs In 2022

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

English Premier League (EPL) clubs dominate the list of best club in Europe for 2022. According to a publication by IFFHS on January 20, 2023, the EPL is the only league that that has up to three sides among top ten clubs in Europe. Let us take a look at these enble outfits.

The club on top of this list is Liverpool. The Reds amassed 273 points ahead of second placed Chelsea (250 points). The 19-time English champions won three trophies to lead the pack in the year under review. On the other hand, the Blues have the credit of winning FIFA Club World Cup in the period. Meanwhile, both of them opened their 2022 campaign with a 2-2 against each other. The third-placed outfit on the list is Manchester City (248 points) – the side that won the English Premiership in 2022. Thus, the three best sides from UEFA are all EPL sides.

The highest-ranked non English club in Europe is Real Madrid – one of the two La Liga sides in the top 10. This Ancelotti-coached side had the credit of winning the most prestigious European tournament in the year. The next two clubs in the list are from the Portuguese top flight. These are Benfica and FC Porto with 228 and 224 points respectively.

The seventh position in UEFA is occupied by Leipzig from the German top flight. The reigning DFB-Pokal champions are four points less than 6th-placed Benfica.They are followed by PSV Eindhoven from the Netherlands. The Dutch outfit amassed 215.5 points within the year to lead Porto by 4.5 points. The only two other clubs that have more than 200 points are Bayern Munich (9th with 208 points) and Real Betis (10th with 202 points). One notable miss from the top ten is Paris Saint-Germain.

