The Best Three Players In The Attack For Chelsea After The January Transfer Window

Chelsea currently have one of the best squads in the English Premier League. It is true that they are not playing as expected, but the fact that Chelsea is full of quality players cannot be overemphasized.

One of the areas that Chelsea have so many experienced player is the attack. In the just closed January transfer window, Chelsea brought in a couple of world-class players who are yet to make massive impacts at Stamford Bridge. Players like Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Fofana, and Aubameyang may have to remain on the bench because of the other quality players who are now with the team. In this article, we shall consider the 3 best attackers that Chelsea should use following the arrival of this January signings.

1. Raheem Sterling has not lived up to expectation at Stamford Bridge, but his place in the starting lineup for Graham Potter is almost certain.

2. Kai Havertz; the Germany international is currently the best striker at Chelsea. He is expected to continue leading the attack for Chelsea although, there are still other options.

3. João Félix; the new Chelsea player has not played a full game for Chelsea since he joined the Blues from Atlético Madrid, but he has shown what he is capable of doing.

These are arguably the three best attackers in the current Chelsea’s team.

