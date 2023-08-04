The Best players of the Women’s World Cup group stage

The group stage of the first 32-team FIFA Women’s World Cup was one for the ages. There were memorable upsets, surprise teams, several standout stars and a legend that bid adieu to international play over the last couple of weeks.

1. Chiamaka Nnadozie

Nigeria’s remarkable journey to the knockout rounds can largely be attributed to the exceptional performances of their young goalkeeper Nnadozie who at the age of 22 has been instrumental in their success. Not only has she kept two clean sheets, but she also made six crucial saves in their thrilling 3-2 victory over Australia. One of her standout moments was her penalty save against the renowned Canadian player Christine Sinclair in their first game where she not only stopped the initial shot but also blocked the rebound.

2. Hinata Miyazawa

Miyazawa’s exceptional performance in scoring four goals and providing an assist has propelled her to the top of the individual rankings in this World Cup. Japan’s remarkable 4-0 victory over Spain in which Miyazawa showcased her talent with two stunning goals was arguably one of the standout moments of the group stage. With her clinical finishing abilities, Miyazawa adds an extra level of threat to an already formidable Japanese team. While she currently plies her trade in the Japanese league, one can’t help but speculate whether top European clubs have already started expressing interest.

3. Kadidiatou Diani

Shortly after netting three goals for the French national team in their match against Panama, Diani’s transfer to Lyon was officially announced. She inked a four-year deal with the club having previously played for their French rivals Paris Saint-Germain. It seems that Diani is flourishing under the guidance of France’s new coach Hervé Renard.

4. Lauren James

The footballing world revolves around Lauren James. With her three goals, three assists and an extraordinary display of technical brilliance, she produced a dominant performance for England at the World Cup against China. Her performance will be remembered as one of the all-time best by an England player.

