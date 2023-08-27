The Best Managers In World Football At The Moment

Football managers today have a multifaceted role beyond tactical expertise. They must foster team cohesion make crucial decisions and inspire their players. In a high-pressure environment, their strategic guidance and leadership skills are essential for achieving success on the field and in campaigns.

1. Pep Guordiola

Guardiola consistently inspires peak performances from his players and constructs teams that excel in possessing the ball while also showcasing remarkable attacking dynamism. Throughout his illustrious managerial career, the Spanish coach has amassed an impressive collection of trophies. Undoubtedly his most remarkable achievement to date is leading Manchester City to an unprecedented continental treble in the 2022-23 season.

2. Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta proved his critics wrong and silenced the doubts surrounding Arsenal with their impressive displays in the previous Premier League season. The Spaniard successfully united his players and guided Arsenal to the top of the Premier League standings for an impressive 248 days during the 2022-23 season. Sadly, their form deteriorated towards the end of the campaign resulting in Manchester City clinching the league title. However, Arteta is expected to build upon their previous achievements and lead Arsenal to even greater success in the coming years.

3. Sarina Wiegman

England Lionesses’ coach Sarina Wiegman has become one of the most sought-after managers in the world following the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Despite England’s defeat to Spain in the finals, Wiegman’s reputation as one of the top coaches globally remains untarnished. She has reached the ultimate stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on two occasions and has also clinched the UEFA Women’s Championship twice. In addition to their prowess in cup competitions, her teams have consistently garnered accolades for their captivating brand of play.

