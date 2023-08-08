The Best Footballers In The World Are Not Ronaldo Or Messi, Some Best Players Are Hidden- Apostle Johnson Suleman

The General Overseer and Senior Pastor of Omega Fire International Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, revealed to his congregation recently that the best footballers in the world are Ronaldo or Messi.

According to the video posted on his official Facebook page,The clergy man was preaching on how people can hide themselves from greatness when he made mentioned that the best footballers in the world are not them Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe, Salah or Victor. He said that some of the best footballers are hidden somewhere not popular and that is their problem.

He went on to say that some our famous gospel artist are not the best singers but those who are really talented are in tiny corners why some are in church choir.

He said that the difference is that they are hidden and those ones we know are not.

May God make our talents not to be hidden in Jesus name

Watch video here (Fast forward to 3 hours, 18 minutes)

