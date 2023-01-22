The Best Ever Season For Arsenal Based On Number Points Gathered Halfway Through The Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a report released by premier league, the ongoing 2022/2023 premier league season has been ranked as the best ever season for Arsenal based on number of points gathered halfway through the season. Let’s take a look at other seasons and how they fared compared to this ongoing season.

Premier league leaders, Arsenal have never had a higher points tally halfway through a premier league season like they have now. So far so good, they’ve won 16 matches, drew 2 and lost just one, with a points tally of 50 against all odds.

However, during the 2003/2004 season, despite ending the season as invincibles, Arsenal were only able to register 45 points at the end of 19 games in that campaign.

Furthermore, in two previous seasons before then, Arsenal who went on to win the premier league title, were only able to register 36 points at the end of 19 games.

During the 1997/1998 season which was their fourth best season in the premier league, Arsenal who also went on to win the league, were only able to register 33 points after 19 matches. Kindly take a look at the image below for more details. No doubt, if Arsenal continue with their current form in the second half of the season, there’s nothing stopping them from having their best ever season since the club came into existence even though they won’t be breaking The Invincibles’ record.

