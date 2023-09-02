The Best Deals Of The Recent Transfer Window

In recent weeks and months prominent players have been linked to top-tier clubs generating a flurry of speculation until significant deals were eventually sealed. While some transfers prove beneficial for all parties involved, there are also instances where one of the clubs or even the player ponders the alternative outcomes that may have arisen from different decisions made during negotiations.

1. Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt to PSG, €75m)

At a certain point, there were concerns about the deal falling through due to Hugo Ekitike’s reluctance to go in the opposite direction. PSG’s reconstruction of their forward line is now in full swing and the fans can’t wait to witness the exciting potential of having Muani alongside fellow France teammates Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

2. Harry Kane (Tottenham to Bayern Munich, £100m)

Despite his affection for Tottenham Hotspur, joining Bayern gives him the opportunity to compete for a Bundesliga medal and transform Thomas Tuchel’s team into serious contenders for the Champions League. Although Kane would have preferred to stay in England and had interest from Manchester City and Manchester United, joining Bayern allows him to play for an elite club without upsetting Spurs fans.

3. Ansu Fati (Barcelona to Brighton, loan)

Brighton’s acquisition of the Spaniard despite competition from Premier League rivals highlights their growing reputation as a top club for signing young talent. While concerns exist over the fitness of the newly-signed player, if De Zerbi can unlock his potential, he could shine in the Premier League alongside other promising young players.

4. Jeremy Doku (Rennes to Manchester City, £55m)

Only Vinicius Jr and Lionel Messi completed more dribbles in Europe’s ‘Big Five’ leagues last season. But while he is arguably as exciting as those two in full flight, he is nowhere near as effective, as underlined by his record of 10 goals in 74 Ligue 1 appearances. Jeremy Doku showcased his abilities in Euro 2020 impressing with his talent pace and dribbling skills. Manchester City acquired a potentially exceptional winger to replace Riyad Mahrez.

