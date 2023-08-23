The Best Chelsea’s XI That Pochenttino Should Use Against Luton To Restore Them Back To Winning Ways

Chelsea takes on Luton Town this weekend and they will be hoping to go back to winning ways against the newly promoted team after they suffered an undeserved loss against West Ham United.

Ahead of the game, many people would be wondering what should be Chelsea’s best lineup against the newly promoted team, hence, this article describes the best Chelsea’s XI to take on Luton Town.

Below is how we feel Chelsea should Lineup against Luton;

The London boys (Chelsea) goes into the game as the clear favorite but they must be wary of the threat of Luton town.

Chelsea saw themselves been wallowed last week by West Ham United despite the Hammers going a man down as early as the 65th minutes.

Chelsea have started the season a little bit poor, they would be hoping to turn things around to ease off the already mounting pressure. Let’s have your thoughts on the game.

