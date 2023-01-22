The best attacking trio Potter can use for Chelsea to compete for the Top 4

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Paper, Chelsea currently has one of the best attacking force in England. Since his arrival at the helm of affairs, Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly has completed the signing of 5 forwards. Sterling, Aubameyang arrived in the summer while Felix, Mudryk and Fofana joined Chelsea in January. Together with the likes of Havertz, Pulisic, Mount, Ziyech and Broja, Chelsea has an attacking force that can compete for titles.

Winning the league is no longer an option. However, it get a chance to compete for the top 4, Potter has to use his best players available. With his debut against Liverpool, Mudryk should always be part of Potter’s front three. The Ukrainian can be partnered with Felix in front as well. The Portuguese star has already shown how good he can be if he is played in his preferred position. Felix will return to action against West Ham.

On current form, Hakim Ziyech should complete the front 3. His performance during and after the World Cup has shown he is Chelsea’s best creator. Raheem Sterling can also be part of the front three if he gets his form again.

