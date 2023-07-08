The Best African XI to Ever Play in the Premier League

As part of the grand celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of the Premier League, football fans across Africa came together to vote for the Best Africa XI. This star-studded lineup comprises a remarkable selection of African legends who have graced the Premier League over the years.

Here are the players that made the list;

11. Kolo Toure (Arsenal)

Kolo Toure’s exceptional defensive abilities made him a mainstay in Arsenal’s invincible squad of the 2003-04 season. Renowned for his pace, agility, and astute positioning, Toure formed a formidable partnership with Sol Campbell, contributing to the Gunners’ unbeaten title-winning campaign.

10. Nwankwo Kanu (Arsenal)

Kanu’s elegance and remarkable skill set made him a fan favourite at Arsenal. With his technical prowess and flair, the Nigerian striker produced moments of pure magic on the pitch. His deft touch, creativity, and knack for scoring crucial goals earned him a special place in the hearts of Arsenal supporters.

9. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Since arriving at Chelsea, Edouard Mendy has emerged as a reliable presence between the posts. The Senegalese shot-stopper’s commanding presence, shot-stopping abilities, and consistent performances have helped solidify Chelsea’s defence and contribute to their recent successes.

8. Ryad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Ryad Mahrez’s exquisite skills and mesmerizing dribbling ability have made him a standout winger in the Premier League. The Algerian international’s pace, agility, and precise ball control have consistently troubled opposition defences, contributing to Manchester City’s success.

7. Didier Drogba (Chelsea)

Didier Drogba’s physicality, lethal finishing, and aerial prowess made him a nightmare for defenders. The Ivorian’s contributions were pivotal in Chelsea’s multiple league titles and their memorable Champions League triumph in 2012.

6. John Obi-Mikel (Chelsea)

John Obi-Mikel’s defensive midfield prowess and ability to shield the backline made him an integral part of Chelsea’s success. The Nigerian’s tactical awareness, exceptional passing range, and ability to break up opposition attacks made him a crucial figure in the heart of midfield.

5. Michael Essien (Chelsea)

Michael Essien’s versatility and relentless work rate made him a force to be reckoned with in midfield. The Ghanaian’s ability to dominate both defensively and offensively, coupled with his powerful long-range strikes, contributed significantly to Chelsea’s accomplishments during his time at the club.

4. Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Sadio Mane’s electrifying pace, exceptional dribbling skills, and clinical finishing made him one of the Premier League’s most potent attackers. The Senegalese forward’s contributions have been instrumental in Liverpool’s recent triumphs, including their Premier League title and Champions League success.

3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah’s incredible goal-scoring exploits have captured the imagination of fans worldwide. The Egyptian winger’s speed, agility, and deadly left foot have resulted in numerous records broken and titles won. Salah’s exceptional performances have been crucial in Liverpool’s recent successes.

2. Jay-Jay Okocha (Bolton)

Jay-Jay Okocha’s mesmerizing skills and flair enchanted fans during his time at Bolton. The Nigerian playmaker’s ability to dribble past multiple opponents, execute audacious tricks, and score stunning goals earned him a reputation as one of the most entertaining players in the Premier League.

1. Yaya Toure (Manchester City)

Yaya Toure’s powerful presence, technical ability, and goal-scoring prowess made him a key figure in Manchester City’s rise to dominance. The Ivorian midfielder’s driving runs, accurate passing, and ability to score crucial midfield goals were vital in the club’s title-winning campaigns.

