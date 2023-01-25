The Arsenal Icons That Used Squad Number 15 Before New Signing Jakub Kiwior

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When Arsenal completed the signing of Jakub Kiwior on January 23, 2023, The Polish defender was assigned squad number 15. This made him the 15th player to use the jersey for the Gunners. This has put him in the same league with icons like Cesc Fàbregas Ray Parlour. Let us take a look at the stars that have used it.

The most recent user of the squad number in question is Ainsley Cory Maitland-Niles. This London-born midfielder switched to Number 15 in the 2018/19 season (having previously used 70, 55 and 30). He is currently playing on loan at Southampton. Maitland-Niles took over the jersey from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who is also a former England national. This central midfielder use it from 2011 to 2018 when he switched allegiance to Liverpool. Interestingly, Alex is present using the same number at Anfield.

These Englishmen inherited the jersey from a Brazilian, Denílson Pereira Neves. This 2005 FIFA Club World Cup winner was given the jersey when he moved to the London club in 2006 and used it till 2011. Denilson took it over from Cesc Fàbregas who is midfielder like him. The Spaniard had used it from 2004/05 season to 2005/06 season after who took over squad number 4 from Patrick Vieira. This one-time World Cup winner is the most recent player to win three trophies for Arsenal in Squad number 15.

Ray Parlour is the star that handed the number to Fabregas. Meanwhile, this 3-time Community Shield winner is the longest user of the jersey. Having used other numbers, Parlour switched to 15 fully in 1995 and used it till 2004. Stefan Schwarz, Chris Kiwomya, Kevin Campbell and Eddie McGoldrick have also used the number at Chelsea. The other players are Anders Limpar, Steve Morrow, Vince Bartram, Perry Groves and George Armstrong. Only Morrow was a defender among the them.

