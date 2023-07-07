The Amount Man United Have Generated & Spent in the Ongoing Transfer Window

Manchester United haven’t done much business in the ongoing transfer window as they are taking things step by step. They have completed one of their major additions from Chelsea with talks still believed to be ongoing for other talents. Meanwhile, they have generated a little amount of money and have spent more so far.

Erik Ten Hag aims to come back stronger next season and compete for the title from day one. Manchester United will need to stay consistent throughout the season if they want to achieve this aim. Some players are out of contract while some have been released this summer.

Manchester United are still aiming to make two or three signings before the transfer window is over to strengthen their squad to compete next campaign.

Here are the few players Manchester United have added so far:

-Mason Mount (signed for €64.20m from Chelsea)

-Alex Telles (has returned from loan at Sevilla)

-Eric Baily (has returned from loan at Marseille)

Here are also the players who have left/out of contract:

-Zidane Iqbal (€1m to FC Utrecht)

-David De Gea (Out of contract)

-Axel Tuanzebe (Out of contract)

-Phil Jones (Out of contract)

-Marcel Sabitzer (Back to Bayern after the completion of the loan)

-Wout Weghorst (Back to Burnley after the completion of the loan)

-Jack Butland (Back to Crystal Palace after the completion of the loan)

However, Manchester United have generated a total of €1m and have spent a total of €64.20m so far.

