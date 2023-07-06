The Amount Chelsea Have Generated & Spent in the Ongoing Transfer Window

Chelsea have generated a respectable amount of money from the sales of players during the ongoing summer transfer window. The West London club has also spent some amount of money on the signings of players.

Chelsea’s new manager Mauricio Pochettino has said he supports the club’s decision to sell players who longer want to be at the club as he is only open to working with the ones that want to play for the club. The Argentine will be facing the task of merging these players to build chemistry for success next season.

Chelsea will not play any European competition which means they only have three trophies to compete for next season and they are: Premier League, Carabao Cup, and the FA Cup.

Here is a list of the players Chelsea bought in the ongoing window:

-Christopher Nkunku (£53m)

-Nicolas Jackson (£32m)

-Kendry Paez (£17m)

-Dujuan ‘Whisper’ Richards (Undisclosed)

-Diego Moreira (Free)

-Alex Matos (Free)

There’s also a list of the players Chelsea sold/released or others that left as a free agent:

-Mason Mount (£60m)

-Kai Havertz (£65m)

-Édouard Mendy (£16m)

-Mateo Kovacic (£30m)

-Kalidou Koulibaly (£20m)

-Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£17m)

-N’Golo Kante (free)

-Tiemoue Bakayoko (Released)

However, Chelsea has generated a total of £208M from the sales of players so far and has also spent a total of £102M.

Nevertheless, the following deals are pending and are not official yet:

-Ângelo Gabriel to Chelsea (for £12.8m)

-César Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid (Free)

-Baba Rahman to leave (as a Free agent )

-Hakim Ziyech’s is deal off as it stands as he has personal terms issue/failed medical with Al-Nassr.

Players like Pulisic, Chalobah, Sarr, Aubameyang, etc. have not been included as nothing has been agreed yet with their potential clubs.

What are your thoughts on this?

Let me know in the comment section

