The All Time Points On The Premier League Table

The Premier League all time standings since the league was renamed the English Premier League. Initially known as the First Division, is the top tier of English football and has been in existence since 1992.

The league is one of the most competitive and watched football leagues in the world, attracting some of the best players and teams from all over the globe. Let us take a look at the Premier League winners since its inception.

1992/1993 – Manchester United

The first-ever Premier League winner was Manchester United, managed by Sir Alex Ferguson. The team, led by legendary players like Ryan Giggs and Eric Cantona, won the title by a comfortable 10-point margin.

1993/1994 – Manchester United

Manchester United once again claimed the title, this time by an eight-point margin. The team was dominant throughout the season, winning 25 of their 42 games and scoring an impressive 80 goals.

1994/1995 – Blackburn Rovers

In a shock win, Blackburn Rovers won the Premier League title in the 1994/1995 season. Led by striker Alan Shearer, the team won the title by a single point over Manchester United.

1995/1996 – Manchester United

Manchester United regained the title in the 1995/1996 season, winning by a comfortable four-point margin. The team, led by manager Sir Alex Ferguson, had a strong season, winning 26 of their 38 games.

1996/1997 – Manchester United

Manchester United once again claimed the title, this time by seven points over Newcastle United. The team, led by star striker Eric Cantona, won the title in style, losing only three of their 38 games.

1997/1998 – Arsenal

In a remarkable feat, Arsenal won the Premier League title without losing a single game. The team, led by manager Arsene Wenger and captain Tony Adams, won the title by a comfortable seven-point margin.

1998/1999 – Manchester United

Manchester United won their sixth Premier League title in the 1998/1999 season, winning by a comfortable 18-point margin. The team, led by manager Sir Alex Ferguson and star players like David Beckham and Roy Keane, dominated the league throughout the season.

1999/2000 – Manchester United

Manchester United won their seventh Premier League title in the 1999/2000 season, winning by a comfortable 10-point margin. The team, led by manager Sir Alex Ferguson and star players like Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole, were dominant throughout the season.

2000/2001 – Manchester United

Manchester United won their eighth Premier League title in the 2000/2001 season, winning by a comfortable 18-point margin. The team, led by manager Sir Alex Ferguson and star players like Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, were dominant throughout the season.

2001/2002 – Arsenal

In a dominant season, Arsenal won the Premier League title in the 2001/2002 season, winning by a comfortable seven-point margin. The team, led by manager Arsene Wenger and star players like Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira, was unbeatable throughout the season.

2002/2003 – Manchester United

Manchester United won their ninth Premier League title in the 2002/2003 season, winning by a comfortable five-point margin. The team, led by manager Sir Alex Ferguson and star players like Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ryan Giggs, had a strong season, winning 25 of their 38 games.

2003/2004 – Arsenal

In a historic season, Arsenal won the Premier League title in the 2003/2004 season, becoming the first team in English football history to go unbeaten in a 38-game season. The team, led by manager Arsene Wenger and star players like Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira, won the title by 11 points.

2004/2005 – Chelsea

Chelsea won their first-ever Premier League title in the 2004/2005 season, winning by a comfortable 12-point margin. The team, led by manager Jose Mourinho and star players like Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba, had a dominant season, winning 29 of their 38 games.

2005/2006 – Chelsea

Chelsea won their second Premier League title in a row in the 2005/2006 season, winning by a comfortable eight-point margin. The team, led by manager Jose Mourinho and star players like John Terry and Frank Lampard, had a strong season, winning 29 of their 38 games.

2006/2007 – Manchester United

Manchester United won their 10th Premier League title in the 2006/2007 season, winning by a comfortable six-point margin. The team, led by manager Sir Alex Ferguson and star players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs, had a strong season, winning 28 of their 38 games.

2007/2008 – Manchester United

Manchester United won their 11th Premier League title in the 2007/2008 season, winning by a comfortable two-point margin. The team, led by manager Sir Alex Ferguson and star players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Rio Ferdinand, had a dominant season, winning 27 of their 38 games.

2008/2009 – Manchester United

Manchester United won their 12th Premier League title in the 2008/2009 season, winning by a comfortable four-point margin. The team, led by manager Sir Alex Ferguson and star players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs, had a strong season, winning 28 of their 38 games.

2009/2010 – Chelsea

Chelsea won their third Premier League title in the 2009/2010 season, winning by a comfortable one-point margin. The team, led by manager Carlo Ancelotti and star players like Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard, had a strong season, winning 27 of their 38 games.

2010/2011 – Manchester United

Manchester United won their 13th Premier League title in the 2010/2011 season, winning by a comfortable nine-point margin. The team, led by manager Sir Alex Ferguson and star players like Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs, had a dominant season, winning 28 of their 38 games.

2011/2012 – Manchester City

In a historic season, Manchester City won their first-ever Premier League title in the 2011/2012 season, winning by a comfortable three-point margin. The team, led by manager Roberto Mancini and star players like Sergio Agüero and David Silva, had a strong season, winning 27 of their 38 games.

2012/2013 – Manchester United

Manchester United won their 14th Premier League title in the 2012/2013 season, winning by a comfortable 11-point margin. The team, led by manager Sir Alex Ferguson and star players like Robin van Persie and Michael Carrick, had a dominant season, winning 28 of their 38 games. This would be Sir Alex Ferguson’s last Premier League title as manager, as he retired at the end of the season.

2013/2014 – Manchester City

Manchester City won their second Premier League title in two seasons in the 2013/2014 season, winning by a comfortable two-point margin. The team, led by manager Manuel Pellegrini and star players like Yaya Touré and Sergio Agüero, had a strong season, winning 26 of their 38 games.

2014/2015 – Chelsea

Chelsea won their fourth Premier League title in the 2014/2015 season, winning by a comfortable eight-point margin. The team, led by manager José Mourinho and star players like Eden Hazard and Diego Costa, had a dominant season, winning 26 of their 38 games.

2015/2016 – Leicester City

In one of the greatest upsets in English football history, Leicester City won their first-ever Premier League title in the 2015/2016 season, winning by a comfortable 10-point margin. The team, led by manager Claudio Ranieri and star players like Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez, had a historic season, winning 23 of their 38 games.

2016/2017 – Chelsea

Chelsea won their fifth Premier League title in the 2016/2017 season, winning by a comfortable seven-point margin. The team, led by manager Antonio Conte and star players like Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kanté, had a dominant season, winning 30 of their 38 games.

2017/2018 – Manchester City

Manchester City won their third Premier League title in four seasons in the 2017/2018 season, winning by a comfortable 19-point margin. The team, led by manager Pep Guardiola and star players like Sergio Agüero and Kevin De Bruyne, had a historic season, winning 32 of their 38 games.

2018/2019 – Manchester City

Manchester City won their fourth Premier League title in five seasons in the 2018/2019 season, winning by a comfortable one-point margin. The team, led by manager Pep Guardiola and star players like Sergio Agüero and Raheem Sterling, had a strong season, winning 32 of their 38 games.

2019/2020 – Liverpool

Liverpool won their first Premier League title in 30 years in the 2019/2020 season, winning by a comfortable 18-point margin. The team, led by manager Jürgen Klopp and star players like Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane, had a historic season, winning 99 points in the 38 games.

2020/2021 – Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s side won the lead title during the 2020/21 season. It was Pep Guardiola’s third Premier League title and Manchester City’s fifth league title. Manchester City reached the UEFA Champions League final that same season but failed to beat Chelsea.

2021/2022 – Manchester City

Manchester City won their fourth league title in five years. It was Pep Guardiola’s fourth league title and Manchester City’s sixth Premier League title.

