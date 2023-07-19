The 8 Clubs That Have Spent More Than €100 Million in the Summer Transfer Window So Far

The summer transfer window officially opened in some leagues in mid-June while in some other leagues, it opened officially at the beginning of the current month. Although the transfer window will remain open till September 1, many clubs have decided to do their business early.

So far, eight clubs have spent more than €100 million in the current transfer window. We would be taking a look at those clubs in the article.

Arsenal is the biggest spender in the current transfer window. The Gunners have only signed three players. However, they have spent a total of €232 million to get those deals done. The Gunners made Kai Havertz their first major signing before Jurrien Timber followed. Declan Rice is the latest player to be signed by the English Premier League club as they look to put in a more fierce challenge for the English Premier League title next season.

Another club that has spent more than €100 million this summer is Paris Saint-Germain. The French Ligue 1 club has spent a total of €162 million on the purchase of 8 players so far this season.

Another club that has spent more than €100 million so far is Tottenham Hotspur. The English Premier League club has signed four players in the current transfer window and has spent €136 million so far.

The players signed by the London-based club are Vicario, Pedro Porro, James Maddison, and Dejan Kulusevski.

The fourth club that has spent more than €100 million on signings this summer is Spanish La Liga club, Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti’s side has signed Jude Bellingham, Joselu, Fran Garcia, and Arda Guler so far. All these players have cost them a total of €129 million.

The other football clubs that have spent more than €100 million on player signing so far in the current transfer window are Al-Hilal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and RB Leipzig.

