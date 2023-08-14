The 5 Players With More Than 20 Years Experience In EPL History

Many iconic footballers have played in the English Premier League (EPLL but not many of them did so for more than two decades. A close look at the records of long-term players in the Premiership shows that only five of them were active for twenty or more consecutive years in the competition. Who are these legendary stars?

The most recent footballer to achieve this feat is former Liverpool midfielder, James Milner. The Englishman got elevated to Leeds first team in July, 2003. He subsequently featured in 16 EPL games for the Peacocks with 2 goals to show for it within the 2002/03 season. He subsequently played for Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City before joining Liverpool as a free agent in the summer of 2015. After the expiration of hospital contract with the Reds, Miller moved to Brighton for free this summer. His appearance for the Seagulls in the opening weekend of 2023/24 seasons makes it the 22nd term that he would play in the English top flight.

Another Premier League legend in this category is Ryan Giggs. This Welsh midfielder is the only foreigner among them. He played for Manchester United in 22 consecutive seasons. This makes the first player to make more than 600 appearances for a single club in the English top flight. The Welshman has a record of 108 Premiership goals for the Red Devils as a player. Giggs is followed by Gareth Barry another Briton. This English defensive midfielder put up 21 years service in the English top flight before getting relegated to the Championship with West Brom at the end of 2017/18. Meanwhile, he made 653 appearances that also cut across Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton.

The next two men on this list are Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand who had 20 years of service each in the English top flight. With 611 EPL games to his name, the former is one of the only 4 players that had more 600-match experience in the Premier League. The London-born footballer started his top flight career at West Ham in 1996 before moving to Chelsea in 2001. He also played for Manchester City in 2014/15 before quitting the premiership permanently in 2015 summer.

Rio Ferdinand is the only defender among the quintet. The centre-back started his top flight career in 1995. He also appeared for Leeds, Manchester United and QPR before hanging his boots in July, 2015. With 503 EPL to his credit, he is one of the only four defenders that have up to 500 appearances in the Premier League.

Images: Sky Sports

