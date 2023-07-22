The 5 Most Thrilling UEFA Champions League Derby Matchy

Ever wonder what it would feel like to be in a stadium of 90,000 fans all screaming at the top of their lungs as two bitter rivals go head to head for a chance at European glory? The UEFA Champions League has delivered some of the most thrilling, nail-biting derby matches in recent years. These high-stakes showdowns between local foes are the pinnacle of passion and drama. When the final whistle blows, one set of fans will be launching into wild celebrations while the others can only look on in anguish. In this article, we’re counting down the 5 most thrilling Champions League derby matches that are guaranteed to get your heart pounding. These are the games where seasons, reputations, and fan sanity were all on the line. Whether you support one of these clubs or just love the beautiful game, these epic derby clashes are what the Champions League is all about.

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid (El Clásico)

The El Clásico derby between Barcelona and Real Madrid is one of the most thrilling matches in the Champions League. These bitter rivals have faced off numerous times, with many unforgettable moments.

In the 2011 semifinals, Madrid had the lead going into the second leg at the Camp Nou. But Leo Messi scored two goals to give Barca the win and send them through to the final. The crowd was roaring and tensions were high in this clash of the Spanish giants.

The very next year, they met again in the semis. This time, Madrid got their revenge, winning 2-1 on aggregate. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner in extra time to silence the Barca fans. After the final whistle, Madrid players celebrated on the pitch, showing just how much victory over their arch-rivals meant.

No matchup generates more excitement and passion than when these two powerhouses of La Liga go head to head in the Champions League. With huge global fan base, the world tunes in to see which Spanish side will come out on top and earn bragging rights until their next encounter. If you get a chance to watch El Clásico live, take it – the atmosphere is like nothing else in football!

Over the years, Barcelona and Real Madrid have built up a long history of competitive and contentious matches in Spain’s La Liga and on Europe’s biggest stage. Their duels represent the deepest of football rivalries, fuelled by cultural and political differences between Catalonia and the capital. For pure drama and entertainment, no derby can beat the Clásico in the Champions League.

Manchester United vs. Manchester City (The Manchester Derby)

The Manchester derby is one of the fiercest rivalries in football. When these two powerhouses meet in the Champions League, the whole world watches.

In the 2009-2010 season, the blue and red sides of Manchester faced off in an epic semifinal clash. United were chasing their 4th title while City dreamed of their first. After a cagey 0-0 draw in the first leg at Old Trafford, Carlos Tevez scored the only goal at City of Manchester Stadium to send the Blues through. United fans were gutted to see their rivals advance at their expense.

The following year, they met again in the same round. This time, United triumphed over two thrilling legs, winning 1-0 at home before a 2-1 victory at City in a match that saw three goals in the final minutes. Rooney and Owen scored for United to break Sky Blue hearts in stoppage time.

Their most recent encounter was a quarterfinal in 2020. After a 0-0 stalemate in Manchester, the second leg went to penalties where City finally got their revenge. Ederson saved from Martial before Sterling sent City to the semis. The sweet taste of victory over their bitter rivals made the win all the sweeter for fans in blue.

When these two powerhouses of English football meet in the Champions League, fireworks are guaranteed. With world-class talent on both sides and decades of rivalry fueling the passions, the Manchester derby is always a thriller. The UEFA Champions League is where legends are made, and this famous old fixture has provided some of the competition’s most dramatic moments.

AC Milan vs. Internazionale (The Derby Della Madonnina)

The Derby Della Madonnina between AC Milan and Internazionale is one of the most intense football rivalries in Europe. When these two historic clubs from Milan meet in the Champions League knockouts, the stakes are raised even higher.

One of the most memorable recent matchups was in the Round of 16 in 2011. AC Milan were ahead 2-1 on aggregate going into the second leg at the San Siro. Inter needed a win to advance but tensions were high with pre-match clashes between rival fans. Inter took an early lead through a Samuel Eto’o goal but AC Milan equalized just before halftime with a goal from their star striker Alexandre Pato.

The game remained deadlocked until the 88th minute. Just as it looked like AC Milan would go through on away goals, Inter’s Christian Chivu floated in a hopeful cross which Dejan Stanković volleyed into the net. The Inter half of the San Siro erupted as the goal sent them through to the quarterfinals. AC Milan were stunned – to lose in such dramatic fashion in their own stadium made the bitter defeat hard to swallow.

The thrilling finale and massive implications of that match made it an instant modern classic in the Champions League. The Milan derby is always a tense affair, but their European clashes take the passion and drama to another level. When two of Italy’s biggest clubs collide on the continental stage with a spot in the next round on the line, football fans everywhere are treated to a spectacle they won’t soon forget.

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund, 2012-13 Final

Borussia Dortmund was seeing a massive hipster surge during this time, with the tactical nerds and culture aficionados swooning over the club. And you can’t blame them, as the Yellow Wall became famous and the team had the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Marco Reus, and Robert Lewandowski. It was the hipster underdog against the inevitable Goliaths, which is what made this final even more interesting. Bayern’s Mario Mandzukic scored first before Gundogan equalized from the spot, setting up a thrilling closing half hour at Wembley. Arjen Robben then sent a dagger deep into the heart of Dortmund with an 89th-minute winner. A heartbreaking day for the Borussia Dortmund faithful, but a jubilant one for those in Munich.

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid, 2014 Final

The Madrid derby came to Lisbon for the 2014 final and the start couldn’t have been worse for Atleti, with Diego Costa going off injured in the early minutes. They still managed to take the lead however, and kept hold of it until the dying embers. Sergio Ramos dampened their spirits with a late goal and took the game to extra time, which was where Atleti crumbled. Real Madrid, who seem to be made for the Champions League, dismantled them with Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Ronaldo all scoring in extra time to give the club their 10th title.

