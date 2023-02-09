The 3 Strikers Chelsea Should Target When The Summer Transfer Window Opens

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea’s transfer budget under new co-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital has exceeded half a billion pounds in less than a year. Many signings were made in the summer to compensate for major losses, but few have had the intended impact. January saw huge investment again, but this time on young, promising players. The owners think eight signings will bolster Graham Potter’s late push for the top four. Chelsea may be looking to sign a striker when the summer transfer window opens. We highlight 3 strikers they could lure to Stamford Bridge

1. Victor Osimhen – Napoli

With widespread knowledge of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen’s talents, many Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on a possible transfer. The Nigerian striker’s combination of physicality and goal-scoring skill makes him a difficult opponent, and he has helped galvanize a bid for the Scudetto this season. He’s only 24, so there’s still time for him to reach his full potential; nevertheless, the Azzurri are notoriously harsh negotiators, so any transfer may be expensive, especially with Manchester United rumored to be keen.

2. Harry Kane – Tottenham

If Chellly wants to get Harry Kane, they might go with a player who has already shown themselves in the Premier League despite the long odds. The attacker recently became Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer and only the third player in Premier League history to reach 200 goals. His only real flaw is a lack of hardware, and with time running out on his Spurs contract, it’s easy to see why leaving the team would seem appealing. The Blues could be an option, but it’s unclear if they’ll be able to sign him due to the club’s recent transfer rules. Man U. has been mentioned in connection with a potential transfer once again.

3. Ivan Toney – Brentford

Brentford’s Ivan Toney, who has Premier League experience, is another player who brings a lot to the table in terms of both goals and all-around play. At 26, he’s nearing the height of his career and still has a lot to offer, but relocation may raise some eyebrows. Because of the FA’s current accusations, a contract may be in jeopardy right now because of the lack of certainty surrounding its resolution.

