Chelsea FC underwent a major overhaul in the summer transfer window, leaving several high-profile sides forming the squad for next season. Key players such as Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante, Edourd Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Christian Pulisic have left the club for new opportunities.

But despite the rush of departures, three players are still expected to leave Chelsea before the transfer window closes. This article takes a closer look at the possible departures and predicted destinations of Hakim Ziyech, Romelu Lukaku, and Hudson-Odoi.

1. Hakim Ziyech:

Moroccan Hakim Ziyech has been the subject of transfer rumors after failing to make the switch to the Saudi Arabian League in the transfer window. The talented attacking midfielder has had his contract with the Saudi Arabian club canceled after failing a medical.

As the transfer window approaches, Ziyech could explore alternative options to leave Chelsea. Various best tournaments can be interested in buying competent players, and Ziyech will create new initiatives and provide talent.

2. Romelu Lukaku:

Despite the optimism surrounding Chelsea’s signing of Romelu Lukaku from the club two seasons ago, it is clear that the Belgian forward will never play for the Blues.

After a loan spell at Inter Milan last season, Lukaku’s controversial interview two seasons ago further strained his relationship with Chelsea. As a result, the club decided to fire him permanently, cutting significant investment costs to secure his services. Clubs in Europe are watching the situation closely, hoping to sign the prolific striker.

3. Callum Hudson-Odoi

Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi joined Bayern Leverkusen on loan last season, but Chelsea’s plans do not appear to be favorable, with the club actively pursuing his departure this summer.

Despite dazzling brilliance and flashes of enormous potential, first-team opportunities are limited for the young Englishman. As Chelsea looks to streamline and strengthen their squad, Hudson-Odoi could be looking for new challenges elsewhere.

Several domestic and international clubs are likely to be interested in signing the talented winger who is looking to revive his playing career with regular game time.

Entertainment/Facts (

)