The 3 Best Manchester United Players in the 2023–24 Premier League Season So Far

The 2023–24 Premier League season is well underway, and Manchester United has started brightly under the management of Erik ten Hag. While it’s still early days in the campaign, there are several standout performers who have caught the eye. Here, we highlight the three best Manchester United players in the Premier League season up to this point.

3. Andre Onana

Manchester United’s goalkeeping situation underwent a significant change with the departure of David De Gea. In his place, the club acquired Andre Onana from Inter Milan for a fee of £43.8 million. The Cameroonian shot-stopper arrived with a reputation as one of the best keepers on the market, and he has lived up to the billing.

Onana’s impact has been felt in various aspects of United’s play. His excellent ball-playing skills have allowed the team to build from the back more comfortably, a style of play that aligns with Erik ten Hag’s philosophy. The transition from De Gea to Onana has been seamless, thanks to the latter’s modern approach to goalkeeping.

2. Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford’s performances in the early stages of the season have been nothing short of impressive. His contributions have been crucial in several key moments for Manchester United. Against Nottingham Forest, Rashford provided an assist, won a penalty, and played a pivotal role in the build-up to a goal scored by Bruno Fernandes.

In another standout moment at the Emirates, Rashford latched onto a fantastic ball from Christian Eriksen on the counter-attack and clinically finished to give United the lead. This type of finishing prowess and his ability to influence games positively evoke memories of the goals he scored in previous seasons. Rashford’s form is a source of hope for the Old Trafford faithful.

1. Christian Eriksen

Topping the list of Manchester United’s best players so far this season is Christian Eriksen. The Danish midfielder has been a revelation since joining the club. He brings a sense of solidity to the midfield, often partnering with Casemiro in the centre of the park.

Eriksen’s contributions extend beyond defensive duties. He displays a remarkable balance between maintaining his position while defending and pushing forward when United are on the attack. This balance has been crucial in addressing previous issues where the midfield was bypassed too easily, as seen in games against Wolves and Spurs.

Imjohn (

)