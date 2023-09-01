The 2023/24 English Premier League Stats Ahead Of Game Week 4 This Weekend

The English Premier League returned to our screens a few weeks ago with several new players making their debuts. After three games, defending Champions, Manchester City remain on top of the league table with nine points while West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool maintain the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th position respectively.

Different stars have been impressive in the first three fixtures of the English Premier League so far, and here are the stats leaders ahead of the game week 4 this weekend.

. Most Goals Scored so far;

Surprisingly, Nigerian and Nottingham Forest forward Awoniyi tops the chart with other top strikers in the league like Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Brighton’s March, and Mbeumo. All players have been able to score three Premier League goals so far.

. Most Clean sheets:

Manchester City’s Ederson, Moraes, and Guglielmo Vlcario are the only goalkeepers to have kept a clean sheet in the opening three fixtures of the season.

. Most shots attempted:

Erling Haaland and Eberechi Eze are the only two players to have made the most shots attempts so far in the Premier League this season. Haaland so three of those shots converted into goals for the defending Champions, Manchester City.

. Most chances created;

Pascal Grob of Brighton Hove Albion remains the only English Premier League player to have created the most chances leading to a goal after three league games.

Below are more English Premier League stat Leaders ahead of the game week 4 this weekend.

