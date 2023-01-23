The 2 Transfers Chelsea Could Still Complete This January

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea have lost a lot of grounds from other rival clubs this season, as they have a lot to make up in other to qualify for the next season’s Champion League competition, as they currently sit 10th position on the league table, and are already out of two domestic cup competitions, the FA and Carabao cup.

The owners of Chelsea are doing everything they can, despite the team’s dismal performance this season, to help Graham Potter, the manager, rebuild the team into one of the best and most dominant clubs in Europe.

Chelsea added Noni Madueke from PSV to complete their six winter transfer signings after outbidding London rivals to sign Mukhailo Mudryk. Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix, David Datro Fofana, and Andrey Santos have also been recruited.

There is no reason to believe that the owners of Chelsea have finished spending during current transfer window, which still has around a week before it closes.

This article will focus on two transfers that Chelsea still has time to execute before the transfer window closes.

1. Moises Caicedo

Even if they have already made significant defensive (in the form of Benoit Badiashile) and attacking (in the form of Joao Felix and Mukhailo Mudryk) reinforcements, Chelsea is still hoping to strengthen their central midfield option before the end of this winter transfer window.

Enzo Fernandez was a target for Chelsea during this transfer window, but negotiations between Chelsea and Benfica fell through because they couldn’t agree on the player’s asking price. Chelsea has resorted to acquiring Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

According to reports, Chelsea made a deal for Moises Caicedo that was reportedly approximately £55 million, but Brighton turned down the offer because they thought he was worth much more.

Chelsea could still return with an improved bid for the midfielder in the coming days, which could see Moises Caicedo become a Chelsea player.

2. Malo Gusto

According to reports, Chelsea has showed interest in signing the promising right back defender from Lyon. The transaction was supposed to happen in the upcoming summer transfer window, but it's thought Chelsea would prefer to bring him in now.

According to reports, Chelsea has showed interest in signing the promising right back defender from Lyon. The transaction was supposed to happen in the upcoming summer transfer window, but it’s thought Chelsea would prefer to bring him in now.

Due to Reece James’ ongoing absences due to injury, the Chelsea owners may be considering Malo Gusto as the ideal player to back up James in the right defender position.

Marcus Thuram, a player from Borussia Monchengladbach, has also been mentioned in connection with a possible transfer to Chelsea during the current transfer window. While his team thought he would stay through the end of the season, Chelsea is reportedly keen on signing the forward this January.

What transfer do you think Chelsea still need to make this January before the end of the transfer window?

