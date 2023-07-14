The 12 Best Football Jerseys of the 2023/24 Season So Far

Anticipation continues to grow as the new European football season approaches.

While transfer updates and upcoming pre-season matches may grab the spotlight, fans are equally enthralled by the unveiling of fresh kits for the upcoming campaign.

Although the release dates for kits differ among clubs, with a few even being revealed and put to use before the previous season had ended, certain designs are still being kept under wraps.

12. Newcastle

According to a BBC report, the appearance of green as a notable color in Newcastle has ignited a spirited discussion. Nonetheless, it is hard to dispute the sheer visual allure of the kit.

If this happens to be Castore’s ultimate design for the Magpies, it undoubtedly makes a long-lasting impact and would be a fitting farewell.

11. Florentina

This particular kit is guaranteed to evoke strong and contrasting opinions. Fiorentina’s away kit, which takes inspiration from the beautiful flowers of Florence, has sparked both passionate admiration and sincere disappointment among fans. No matter the stance fans take, there’s no denying that this kit unquestionably captures attention.

As per Soccer Bible’s report, the jersey showcases intricate floral-focused details that extend throughout, while vibrant bursts of color effortlessly captivate the eye.

10. Lens

In a truly impressive demonstration of artistic finesse, the French team has skillfully integrated their signature colors, red and yellow, through tasteful pinstripes on their black jersey. The addition of a red collar further enhances the ensemble with a touch of sophistication.

Even though Lens finished just one point behind Paris Saint-Germain in the previous Ligue 1 season, there is no doubt that they have taken the front-runner position when it comes to away shirts for the upcoming season.

9. Liverpool

Since their collaboration began, Nike has consistently delivered stunning kits for Liverpool, and this specific design is a tribute to the triumphant 1973-74 FA Cup team. Moreover, it serves as a commemoration of Bill Shankly’s remarkable 14th and final season as the club’s manager.

The round neck and the slight variation in shade, known as ‘gymnasium red,’ used in this kit, are elements that are greatly admired and cherished.

8. PSG

While predominantly white, this kit brilliantly integrates PSG’s iconic red and blue colors, guaranteeing instant recognition of the club.

In this instance, the gradient featured at the center of the shirt flawlessly enhances the visibility of the primary sponsor, giving it a polished, refined, and modern aesthetic.

To perfectly complement the gradient of blue, white, and red, a French flag is thoughtfully positioned at the back of the neck, seamlessly merging with the overall design.

7. AC Milan

The iconic red and black stripes of Milan have experienced a revolutionary evolution, incorporating a repetitive tonal pattern that beautifully reflects the vibrant and energetic essence of the city. Notably, these stripes ingeniously form an uninterrupted ‘M’ motif that gracefully runs across the entire shirt.

The inclusion of a black v-neck collar, accompanied by black cuffs and sleeve trim, adds a touch of elegance that gracefully enhances the overall aesthetic of the kit. To further showcase Puma’s skilled execution, the club name is prominently displayed at the back of the neck, completing the thoughtful design.

6. Benfica

Benfica’s creation is truly a masterpiece, captivating us with its remarkable blend of blue, yellow, white, green, and red hues. Each color selection is carefully chosen to create an exquisite visual composition.

While some may question the presence of five stripes, each stripe holds deep significance. They serve as a commemoration of Benfica’s 120th anniversary, symbolizing the five continents and paying tribute to the countless loyal fans spread across the globe.

My admiration for this kit knows no limits, as it flawlessly celebrates Benfica’s illustrious history and widespread fanbase.

5. Juventus

For years, Juventus’ jerseys have earned the status of being one of the most iconic in global football, renowned for their unmistakable narrow black and white stripes. However, this season marks a truly remarkable transformation.

In a stroke of brilliance, the traditional stripes have been ingeniously transformed into captivating ‘Zebra’ stripes, creating a mesmerizing effect with blurred and textured elements that beautifully mimic the majestic animal. The outcome is unquestionably cool and visually striking.

Moreover, a vibrant yellow theme becomes the focal point, gracing various elements of the kit. The Jeep sponsor, Adidas logo, Juventus crest, collar, sleeves, and shoulders all proudly display this lively hue, resulting in a cohesive and attention-grabbing ensemble. Notably, the inclusion of blue lightning bolts on the Jeep sponsor adds a splendid artistic touch, elevating the branding to a whole new level.

4. Arsenal

Arsenal has bestowed great importance upon this season’s kits by incorporating a captivating gold trim that holds significant symbolism. This design serves as a tribute to the Arsenal team that accomplished an extraordinary feat: remaining unbeaten throughout an entire Premier League campaign.

In light of this season marking the 20th anniversary of that remarkable achievement, the kit stands as a powerful homage to that historic accomplishment.

Adding an intriguing touch, the white trim of the shirt has been meticulously embroidered with the results from that unforgettable season. Fans keenly observed that the stitching displayed only 34 results instead of the anticipated 38, leading to the suspension of shirt sales until the issue was promptly rectified.

3. Ajax

Ajax remains steadfast in consistently delivering some of the most visually pleasing kits in the Eredivisie, and this season proves to be no exception.

In recent years, the Dutch giants have consistently produced absolutely stunning kit designs across their home, away, and pre-match shirts. However, it is the away strip that is capturing the hearts of fans this year.

2. Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s newest home shirt is nothing short of breathtaking. For the very first time, the kit boldly showcases the club’s iconic slogan, “Hala Madrid!”, adorning the collar. The inclusion of a refined golden-orange trim exudes an air of sophistication, harmoniously integrating with Real Madrid’s distinctive color scheme.

This exquisite detail appears to symbolize the golden triumphs and numerous trophies that have become synonymous with Real Madrid throughout its illustrious history.

1. Roma

Roma’s transition from New Balance to Adidas as their kit manufacturer has made an impressive and noticeable impact right from the onset. The absence of a primary sponsor on their shirt immediately captures attention, emphasizing reports that the club is currently without a sponsor.

Drawing inspiration from the 1992-94 home kit, Roma’s current kit showcases the iconic Lupetto logo in place of the usual club crest, encapsulating a sense of nostalgia. Additionally, the Adidas logo is tastefully represented solely by three stripes, omitting the brand name. This minimalist approach imparts a touch of elegance to the overall design.

