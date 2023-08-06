The 10 Most Expensive German Footballers Of All Time

Football has always been a sport that excites fans from all around the world. It brings people together, ignites rivalries, and creates a platform for athletes to showcase their talents. Germany, known for its rich football culture, has produced some of the world’s finest footballers. In this blog post, we take a look at the ten most expensive German footballers of all time.

Kai Havertz: £71m

After impressing at Bayer Leverkusen, Kai Havertz moved to Chelsea for a record-breaking £71 million in 2020. The versatile attacking midfielder has been tipped to be the future of German football, and at only 22, he has already proven to be a force to be reckoned with.

Kai Havertz £65m

Kai Havertz completed a move across London on Wednesday by joining Arsenal from Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth 65 million pounds ($82 million). Arsenal said the Germany international had joined on a “long-term contract.”

Leroy Sané: £55m

The most expensive German footballer to date, Leroy Sané moved from Manchester City to Bayern Munich in 2020 for a whopping £55 million. Known for his blistering pace, exceptional dribbling, and excellent finishing, Sané is one of the brightest prospects in world football.

Timo Werner: £47.5m

The prolific goal-scorer joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig in 2020 for a fee of £47.5 million. Werner’s pace and clinical finishing have earned him a reputation as one of the best young strikers in the world.

Mesut Özil: £42.5m

Mesut Özil’s transfer to Arsenal in 2013 from Real Madrid made him the most expensive German footballer at the time. The midfielder’s creative abilities and eye for goal were instrumental in Arsenal’s success in the following years.

Julian Draxler £40

The Germany attacking midfielder Julian Draxler join Paris Saint-Germain from Wolfsburg in a deal reportedly worth up to €47m (£40m).

Mustafi

He signed a five-year deal at Valencia in August 2014, and moved to Arsenal for a reported £35 million two years later. He played 151 games for Arsenal. He later returned to the Bundesliga with Schalke 04 and La Liga with Levante.

Mario Götze: £34m

The scorer of the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final, Mario Götze joined Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund in 2013 for a fee of £34 million. Despite a lack of game time in his second stint with Dortmund, he has a proven track record of performing on the biggest stage.

Toni Kroos: £24m

Toni Kroos has won almost every trophy there is to win in club and international football. Real Madrid’s £24 million signing in 2014 proved to be a bargain as he helped them win three consecutive Champions League titles.

Manuel Neuer: £22m

Widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of all time, Manuel Neuer joined Bayern Munich from Schalke for £22 million in 2011. His commanding presence in the box, quick reflexes, and excellent shot-stopping ability make him a formidable opponent for any team.

Michael Ballack: £18.6m

Michael Ballack joined Chelsea from Bayern Munich in 2006 for a fee of £18.6 million. The versatile midfielder helped Chelsea win multiple domestic trophies during his four-year stay at the club.

