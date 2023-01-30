Ter Stegen League Stats For Barcelona This Season Shows That He’s The Best Goalkeeper In The World

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona Goalkeeper Ter Stegen has been highly impressive in performance ever since the beginning of this season. The Catalan club have conceded fewest number of goals in Europe’s top five leagues this season and they are the favorites to win the Laliga title.

Real Madrid are also in the Laliga title race this season. However, Barcelona are five points ahead of the Los blancos following their 1-0 win over Girona. Pedri netted the only goal of the match to help Barcelona extend thei lead on the Laliga table.

Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw by Real Sociedad. Vinicius Junior was highly impressive in performance during the match but he wasted several goalscoring chances.

Ter Stegen has played in 20 league games for Barcelona this season, he has kept 14 clean sheets and conceded just 6 goals. The German shot-stopper has made a lot of saves for Barcelona this season and he’s currently the best Goalkeeper in the top five European leagues so far.

Stegen is currently 30 years old and Barcelona are not planning on signing another shot-stopper to replace him.

