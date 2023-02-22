Ten Hag Talks On His Tactics Ahead Of Barca’s Game, Says He Would Change Ten Hag Talks On His Tactics Ahead Of Barca’s Game, Says He Would Change Due To Gavi’s Absence

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United coach, Erik Ten Hag have made it clear to the media that Man United will have a new approach tomorrow against Barcelona following the potential absence of Pedri and Gavi from the Barcelona’s squad.

While reacting to the media today ahead of the game, Erik Ten Hag stated that for sure, Man United will have a new approach to the game against Barcelona, and he hopes the team will be able to grind out the needed result.

In his words, Erik Ten Hag stated;

“What we do different you will see tomorrow on the pitch. We have an idea. I don’t know what Xavi is thinking. Obviously, Gavi and Pedri are big players but their squad has so much depth. Tomorrow it will be a very good team from Barcelona so we have to play our best.”

Let’s have your thoughts on the words of Erik Ten Hag the comment section.

Showlapero (

)