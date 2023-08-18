Ten Hag takes a patient approach in managing is new signing

Manchester United is said to have found a replacement for the center-forward position left vacant by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure. They’ve acquired young striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for a potential fee of up to £72 million. However, even though the Red Devils describe Hojlund as one of the “best young players in the world in his age group” and draw comparisons to Erling Haaland at Manchester City, the 20-year-old Danish striker hasn’t proven much yet. He hasn’t reached 100 senior matches and only scored 10 goals across all competitions last season.

Nevertheless, Manchester United will need Hojlund to integrate quickly to provide the goals they lacked in the previous season. It’s undeniable that scoring goals is United’s weakest point; they scored only 58 goals in 38 matches, the lowest among the top 6 Premier League teams. Yet, this new signing will miss the Wolves’ away match at Old Trafford on Monday due to a back injury suffered before the transfer deal was completed. The club has not revealed Hojlund’s debut date, while Coach Ten Hag affirms that the 20-year-old talent won’t play until he’s truly ready.

“We’re not rushing,” Ten Hag states. “We know that without him, we still have a strong squad with positions secured, so there’s no reason to rush in this matter. What matters is that Rasmus must be at his best physical condition, and then we need to assess his integration, training before making a decision whether he’s truly ready to join. It’s not about winning right now, but about long-term success.”

Until Hojlund is ready, Marcus Rashford, who scored 30 goals last season (his career-best), is expected to play as a central striker in Ten Hag’s system. While Jadon Sancho shines in the number 9 role during the pre-season, and Anthony Martial returns fit after recovering from a groin injury.

“I’m quite calm and composed in this situation because Rashy performs well as a striker. We’ve seen what he can do in that position,” Ten Hag adds. “Anthony is also ready, and then we have Jadon, who has played excellently in the pre-season, so we’ve built a squad to address this issue. That’s our approach; we’re not doing everything overnight. There’s a strategy behind it.”

