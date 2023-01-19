Ten Hag sends brutal Mikel Arteta dig as Arsenal gain massive advantage ahead of Man United clash

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Sunday’s North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham was a spectacular match. The team of Mikel Arteta won comfortably, 2-0.

The victory extends the Gunners’ lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points. On the same matchday, Manchester City dropped points against Manchester United, allowing Arsenal to increase their lead over second place.

The Red Devils have emerged as a title contender for the Gunners as they now sit in third place, one spot behind Manchester City despite having the same number of points. On Sunday, Arsenal will face Manchester United in a crucial match, but the Gunners have received a significant boost due to Casemiro’s suspension.

The Brazilian was booked in the 79th minute of Wednesday’s 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Crystal Palace. This is Casemiro’s fifth yellow card of the season, so he will miss the match against Arsenal due to accumulating cautions.

Erik ten Hag boasted that despite his importance to Manchester United, he will not be required to defeat Arsenal. After the draw against Palace, he told Sky, “We beat Arsenal last time without Casemiro and we will have to do it again.

“I think it’s instinctive, he went for the ball but he missed it. It was also a situation down the right-hand side that could have been a dangerous situation so he wanted to stop it, and that was his reaction.”

Manchester United defeated Arsenal 3-1 earlier in the season, which was the Gunners’ only Premier League loss thus far this season. David de Gea, the goalkeeper for the Red Devils, also weighed in on Casemiro’s suspension.

“I don’t get why Arsenal don’t play as we have to play in the same week and they don’t,” De Gea added. “Now we are missing one of our best players, I don’t understand. Now we miss him for a big game and it is a big loss for us.”

