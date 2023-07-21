Ten Hag reveals why he gave Fernandes Man United captaincy

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag has given reasons why he gave Bruno Fernandes Man United captaincy. Recall that Bruno Fernandes was given Man United captaincy after Erik Ten Hag ripped off captaincy from Harry Maguire few days ago.

While being in conversation with MUTV’s Danny Webber on Friday, Erik Ten Hag outlined his reasons for given Bruno Fernandes the Man United captaincy.

According to the 53-year old manager, every good team is always covering areas like leaders, team players, multi-functional players, specialists, and individualists. Regardless of this, he said that every good team need leaders in the team, on the pitch, that will be guiding the team, building the team and controlling the quality of the performance. Thus, the team need one to wear the arm band, and that is why he picked Bruno Fernandes as one to wear the Man United arm band.

However, the 53-year old manager, who recently signed his former goalkeeper (Andre Onana) at Ajax, gave another reason why he gave Bruno Fernandes the Man United arm band. According to him, Bruno Fernandes is always working hard to give his maximum performance on the pitch, and he is very good at understanding games.

“A good team is always covering some areas as leaders, team leaders, multi functional players, specialists, individualists, but [you] need some leaders in the team, on the pitch, who are guiding the team, who are building the team, who are controlling the quality of the performance.

“And one has to wear the [arm] band and we chose, I chose Bruno because he is a great inspiration. He is the example.

“He always wants to be a better football player, working very hard to give his maximum performance. So he is the mirror for many players and he’s a good social connector.

“He is also very good at game understanding. So, for a manager, it’s very good to have that intermediary on the pitch. So those are some reasons, but he can’t do it alone.

“We need more help. We need more leaders to have a strong bond and who can point a team in the right direction,” Ten Hag said.

Source: Man United official website.

