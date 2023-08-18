Ten Hag Reveals The Women Team He Is Supporting In The FIFA Women’s World Cup Finals

Ahead of the all important game between the Spanish female team and the English female team scheduled to hold on Sunday, August 20, 2023, the manager of Manchester United, Erik Ten Hag, has disclosed the team he is backing to lift the trophy.

Erik Ten Hag disclosed that he is a fan of the English female team and that he is hoping that they will win the match against Spain on Sunday. Speaking further, Ten Hag disclosed that he has spoken with the coach of the English team and he went on to reveal that she schooled in a Netherland school.

Erik Ten Hag went on to state that he is proud of the English female team coach whom he described as a Dutch manager. Ten Hag said that he has crossed his fingers while hoping that the English team returns with the World Cup. Ten Hag made this statement in his pre-match interview for the weekend’s game between Man United and Tottenham.

Watch From The 5:24 Minute Of The Video Below:



Cbcupdate (

)