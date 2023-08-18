SPORT

Ten Hag Reveals The Women Team He Is Supporting In The FIFA Women’s World Cup Finals

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 34 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read

Ahead of the all important game between the Spanish female team and the English female team scheduled to hold on Sunday, August 20, 2023, the manager of Manchester United, Erik Ten Hag, has disclosed the team he is backing to lift the trophy.

Erik Ten Hag disclosed that he is a fan of the English female team and that he is hoping that they will win the match against Spain on Sunday. Speaking further, Ten Hag disclosed that he has spoken with the coach of the English team and he went on to reveal that she schooled in a Netherland school.

Erik Ten Hag went on to state that he is proud of the English female team coach whom he described as a Dutch manager. Ten Hag said that he has crossed his fingers while hoping that the English team returns with the World Cup. Ten Hag made this statement in his pre-match interview for the weekend’s game between Man United and Tottenham.

Watch From The 5:24 Minute Of The Video Below:


Cbcupdate (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 34 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer: Bayern decides against signing De Gea; Arsenal open talks to sign Joao Cancelo

8 mins ago

Video: Awoniyi Scores Again As Forest Beat Sheffield United

21 mins ago

Transfer: Chelsea and Spurs consider Toney; Felix wants Barcelona move

22 mins ago

MCI vs NEW: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button