Ten Hag receives huge boost as Key player returns ahead of Barca clash.

Man United manager Erik Ten Hag has received huge boost ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Barcelona. Red Devil’s duo Martinez and Sabitzer are eligible to play against Barca after serving suspension. Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer’s availability is a huge boost for the Dutch tactician. The duo’s quality was missing in last week’s 2-2 draw at Camp Nou.

Man United right-winger Antony Dos Santos is nearing a return to competitive action. Report claims that the Brazilian nugget took a picture of himself at Carringhton. So, this means that the winger might be given a role to play at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Erik Ten Hag have more firepowers at his disposal. Antony Dos Santos missed Man United’s last 4 games due to injury, while Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer’s unavailability was due to suspension.

However, Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial are doubts ahead of Thursday’s clash. The duo has missed Man United’s last 2 games.

