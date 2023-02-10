Ten Hag receives credit for getting rid of Ronaldo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pat Nevin, a former Chelsea player, has praised Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, for getting rid of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nevin praised Ten Hag’s work after Ronaldo’s contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual agreement by both parties in November.

He asserts that Manchester United is currently thriving under Ten Hag as a result of Ronaldo’s departure.

The Portuguese captain, who has since joined Al Nassr, had a serious falling out with Ten Hag and Manchester United earlier this season.

Ten Hag performed admirably. I said then that Ronaldo must leave right away, though I received criticism for saying that. He continued, “I know he’s your leading scorer and that he’s among the best in the world, but what he does to the team is not good,” to voice my concern. The Irish Post, Nevin claims.

He should have handled the reality that the club was bigger than he was earlier, but he was unable to. Right now, United is doing well, as you can see if you look at them under Ten Hag. “They are ready to embark on something important, and Manchester United might just find themselves where they belong,” he remarked.

