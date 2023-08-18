Ten Hag reacts to Maguire’s potential move to West Ham not successful after Man Utd accepted bid

Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, has outlined two key demands for defender Harry Maguire following his decision to reject a £30 million transfer to West Ham United.

Despite facing the prospect of diminished playing time, Maguire is determined to prove his worth and secure a spot in the Manchester United lineup.

Having made only 16 starts in the previous season and subsequently losing the captaincy to Bruno Fernandes, Maguire’s position within Ten Hag’s squad has become less prominent.

This was highlighted when Manchester United accepted a substantial bid from West Ham, signaling Maguire’s potential departure from the Threatre of Dreams.

However, the 30-year-old defender has opted to remain at the club, aiming to rejuvenate his career and mend his connection with the fans.

Ten Hag expressed his satisfaction with Maguire’s decision, stating the need for a strong and deep squad as Manchester United faces a busy schedule.

“We need a good squad. We have four good centre-halves – five including Luke Shaw – and we need it because we are going to play 50-60 games this season,” he said.

He further revealed that competition for spots is a crucial element of the team’s plan: “He has to fight for his position – as everyone in the squad has to – because we have constructed a squad with two [players] for every position, and we need it.”

Maguire, who remained on the bench during Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Wolves in their Premier League opener, faced noticeable decisions by Ten Hag during the match, as Lindelof was called upon to defend the lead instead of him.

