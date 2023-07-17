Ten Hag, Pep, Klopp, Mourinho: Top 10 Highest Paid Managers in World Football in 2023

Football has morphed into a very lucrative sport in recent times. Players have been transferred in multimillion deals and many of them are also paid exorbitant salaries. While modern football seems to focus mainly on the players, managers are also not left out in the cash flow. The best managers in the game are also paid huge salaries.

Currently, the highest-paid manager in football is Diego Simeone. The Argentine manager has been in charge of Atletico Madrid for more than ten years and his loyalty to the club has been rewarded by the Spanish La Liga club. Simeone currently earns €34 million annually.

The second best-paid manager in football in 2023 is Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard has achieved great success with the English Premier League club since joining the club more than five years ago.

Manchester City remains the club Pep Guardiola has spent the most time at and his loyalty is duly rewarded. Currently, he earns €22.4 million annually.

The third highest-paid manager in world football in 2023 is Jurgen Klopp. The German international is one of the longest-serving managers in Europe.

Jurgen Klopp has revived Liverpool since he joined the club. He has led the English Premier League club to Champions League glory, English Premier League triumph, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup triumphs in his time at the club. He is also duly rewarded as his current salary stands at €17.8 million annually.

Below is the full list of the top ten highest-paid managers in world football:

