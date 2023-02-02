This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erik ten Hag and his men will switch their interest to their next game in the English Premier League where they will be at loggerheads with Crystal Palace after reaching the finals of the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United welcomed Jadon Sancho from injury after he made his first appearance since October from the bench in last night’s 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest.

According to reports coming from SPORT BIBLE, Ten Hag has explained the role Sancho can play in his team after his return to action.

“Jadon, I know he can play as a 10 as well. He can play as a winger, he can play as a 10 but often we mix it around and that is what I like. The position has to be occupied and it’s about the players keeping discipline to do that”, Ten Hag explained.

Sancho has made 15 appearances so far for Manchester United in all competitions scoring 3 goals and making 1 assist in the process.

