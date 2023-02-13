Ten Hag believes Rashford is one of the Best Strikers in Europe at the moment, advises Striker

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Marcus Rashford was on target yesterday, as Manchester United beat Leeds United 2-0 at away. The 25-year old player scored the first goal in the 80th minute, before substitute Alejandro Gernacho scored the second 5 minutes later.

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag removed him in the 90th minute, after the Video Assistant Referee, VAR cancelled his second goal in the 90th minute due to offside.

Speaking after the match, Ten Hag says he believes the England international, who has registered 21 goals so far for Man United this season is one of the best strikers in Europe at the moment.

“He is definitely one of them.

“I was convinced [by him] from the first moment. I was really excited to work with him. I thought I could get more out of him.

“He has so many skills, such high potential, and I think that can be even more. When he works well, he will score even more goals because he can score with his right, his left and with his head,” Ten Hag said.

Ten Hag also says the 25-year old player should avoid being satisfied with the goals he had scored, however, urged him to continue investing on scoring every day, and bring the energy on the field.

“If you are satisfied with it [scoring goals], it will stop, because you have to keep investing everyday, keep the focus in every game and bring the energy and belief, then you will score.

“I don’t know where it will stop, but he has to go from game to game and during the week, do the right thing,” he added.

Article credit: Man Utd official website.

Emiran (

)