Teams with the Biggest Kit Deals

In the world of modern football, clubs compete not only on the pitch but also in the boardrooms for lucrative commercial deals that shape their financial stability and global reach. One of the most prominent and visible partnerships is the kit deal, where clubs collaborate with sportswear giants to produce their iconic jerseys. Let’s take a closer look at the seven teams with the most substantial kit deals, solidifying their positions as financial and footballing powerhouses.

7. Chelsea: €70 Million per Season (Nike)

Chelsea Football Club has established itself as a force to be reckoned with on the pitch and in the financial world. Their partnership with Nike, valued at €70 million per season, reflects their global appeal and consistent success. The collaboration ensures that the iconic Chelsea blue jersey is not only a symbol of the club’s heritage but also a part of its lucrative branding strategy.

6. Manchester City: €75 Million per Season (PUMA)

Manchester City’s ascent to footballing prominence has been accompanied by strategic commercial partnerships. Their €75 million per season deal with PUMA showcases their ambition to not only dominate on the pitch but also be a global brand. This collaboration has enabled City fans worldwide to don the distinctive sky blue jersey that represents their club’s modern-day success.

5. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain has emerged as a European powerhouse in recent years with a star-studded squad that draws attention both on and off the field. While the exact figures of their kit deal with Nike remain undisclosed, it’s a testament to PSG’s stature that they feature prominently among the top kit deals in football.

4. Arsenal: €85 Million per Season (Adidas)

Arsenal Football Club boasts a rich history and an international fanbase that spans generations. Their partnership with Adidas, valued at €85 million per season, emphasises their commitment to being a globally recognised brand. The iconic red and white Arsenal jersey continues to be a symbol of tradition and innovation, resonating with fans across the world.

Photo credit: ESPN

3. Manchester United: €87.5 Million per Season (Adidas)

Manchester United’s legacy extends beyond the pitch, making them one of the most valuable and recognisable sports franchises globally. Their kit deal with Adidas, amounting to €87.5 million per season, underscores their enduring influence and popularity. The famous Red Devils jersey remains a staple in football culture, embodying a tradition of excellence.

2. Barcelona: €105 Million per Season (Nike)

Barcelona Football Club’s blaugrana jersey is synonymous with artistic football and a storied history. Their partnership with Nike, valued at €105 million per season, mirrors the club’s dedication to upholding its legacy while adapting to modern trends. The Camp Nou roars with pride as the iconic Barcelona jersey graces the pitch, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

1. Real Madrid: €120 Million per Season (Adidas)

Real Madrid stands as the pinnacle of footballing achievement, with a glittering history that includes countless trophies and legendary players. Their partnership with Adidas, amounting to a staggering €120 million per season, reflects the club’s enduring status as a global football institution. The pristine white jersey of Real Madrid is an emblem of unmatched excellence and triumph.

